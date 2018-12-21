Among 6 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 26. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $70 target in Friday, July 20 report. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Monday, July 9 to “Market Perform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SIX in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating. See Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

01/11/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $81 New Target: $72 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $72 New Target: $69 Maintain

26/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $70 New Target: $72 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $70 Downgrade

09/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Baird have a $201 PT on the stock. The PT gives a potential upside of 26.38% from Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s previous stock close. This rating was revealed to clients and investors in analysts note on Friday, 21 December.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Stock Climbed 13.9% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why SeaWorld Stock Popped 10% Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “China New Borun (BORN) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The companyÂ’s parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets, as well as family-oriented entertainment. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 parks, including 16 parks in the United States; 1 park in Mexico City, Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 1.02 million shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge

Among 5 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cintas has $235 highest and $158 lowest target. $202’s average target is 27.01% above currents $159.04 stock price. Cintas had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Thursday, September 13. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $178 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 26. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 20.

The stock decreased 3.65% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.04. About 36 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 1.86 million shares. 3,571 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. Farmers And Merchants holds 0% or 51 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.05% or 29,351 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt has invested 3.61% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cleararc holds 2,237 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,714 shares. Montecito Comml Bank & reported 1,531 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De holds 75,495 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc reported 147,921 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Limited accumulated 884,499 shares.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $16.72 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 18.87 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.