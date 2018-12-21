Circuits of Value (COVAL) dropped to $0.001683542 on December 20-21

Circuits of Value (COVAL) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000164248 or -8.89% trading at $0.001683542. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, Circuits of Value (COVAL) eyes $0.0018518962 target on the road to $0.00435823246232821. COVAL last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.001888852 and low of $0.001683542 for December 20-21. The open was $0.00184779.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) is down -29.50% in the last 30 days from $0.002388 per coin. Its down -31.87% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002471 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago COVAL traded at $0.006303. COVAL has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $1.68M market cap. Circuits of Value maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. COVAL uses Multiple algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 14/11/2014.

Circuits of Value is a rewards program supported by block chain technology. Buyers and sellers transacting in goods and services or giving charitable donations in any currency earn RibbitRewards. No matter what currency you are transacting in, the more you buy, sell, or donate on Marketplace.Life or other participating merchant sites, the more COVAL you can earn.