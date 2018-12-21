Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 82.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 80,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,717 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $561,000, down from 97,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 37.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 6,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 596,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.02M, up from 589,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 27.05M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.47 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 593,640 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 2.21 million shares or 1.12% of the stock. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.67% or 29,040 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability owns 7,798 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 13,342 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 126,486 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.04% stake. Sonata Inc reported 17,579 shares. Stifel Financial owns 6.30 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 183,796 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 15,660 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 18.62M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 175,992 were reported by Bartlett & Communication Limited Liability Company. Santa Barbara Asset Lc has invested 1.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, October 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Independent Research to “Hold”. Robert W. Baird upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, December 12. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $44 target. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22 to “Market Perform”. On Friday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Tuesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,312 shares to 703,389 shares, valued at $97.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 182,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $50 target in Monday, February 26 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 14. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 29 by William Blair.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 12,944 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited has 165,925 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.46 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.53% or 58,958 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 14,454 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 408,670 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc owns 10,278 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.4% or 74,819 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 521,538 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 7.53 million shares. Ameritas Partners owns 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 237,384 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Olstein Management Ltd Partnership has 1.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 228,000 shares. Carlson Capital Management stated it has 4,994 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David sold $3.00M worth of stock. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million. Tan Irving also sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, December 3. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. Robbins Charles sold $10.28M worth of stock or 217,420 shares.