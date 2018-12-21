Unionbancorp Inc (TRUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 52 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 40 sold and reduced stakes in Unionbancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 96.16 million shares, up from 83.88 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Unionbancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 24 Increased: 33 New Position: 19.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF) stake by 64.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 45,104 shares as Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF)’s stock declined 4.11%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 24,772 shares with $425,000 value, down from 69,876 last quarter. Waterstone Finl Inc Md now has $442.22M valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 144,041 shares traded or 182.10% up from the average. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has declined 9.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $860.12 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds 4.17% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. 683 Capital Management Llc owns 3.38 million shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has 1.88% invested in the company for 605,931 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 1.45% in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 930,638 shares.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 8.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 1.48 million shares traded or 125.50% up from the average. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) has declined 17.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 02/05/2018 – Kaplan Fox Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed against TrueCar, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc – TRUE; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 TrueCar Announces New Partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) for DrivenToDrive Program; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibabaâ€™s Revenue Growth, Almost Too Good to Be True, Hits a Slight Rough Patch – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “True Leaf Launches Brand Ambassador Program for Professional Athletes and Influencers – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SYNH vs. NXGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aclaris Therapeutics Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 1.82M shares to 1.95M valued at $199.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 63,413 shares and now owns 92,713 shares. Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold WSBF shares while 25 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 1.45% less from 16.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.45 million are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 12,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). 42,700 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Associated Banc has invested 0.02% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Voya Inv Ltd Company holds 0% or 17,592 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 60,978 shares. Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Teton Advisors has 98,100 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.17% or 49,200 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Ptnrs Llc holds 0.12% or 186,838 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.12% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). American Century Companies invested in 0% or 62,413 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Mgmt has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).