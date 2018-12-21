Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.36, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 69 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 38 sold and reduced stakes in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 30.87 million shares, down from 32.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tile Shop Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 29 Increased: 46 New Position: 23.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (Call) (INXN) stake by 51.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 10,600 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (Call) (INXN)’s stock declined 5.85%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 31,100 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 20,500 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V (Call) now has $3.80B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 746,360 shares traded or 41.11% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 5.44% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 buys, and 1 sale for $3.27 million activity.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Update on the regulatory process: MacGregor’s TTS acquisition expected to close in Q1 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 11/30 Insider Buying Report: MAN, TTS – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/12/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post-earnings rip for Tile Shop – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tile Shop +11% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $298.62 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 70.75 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 1.05 million shares traded or 93.59% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) has declined 36.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 12/04/2018 – Wood-look tiles go bold and modern with stunning Patchwood collection

North Run Capital Lp holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. for 823,200 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 223,025 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 1.27% invested in the company for 295,600 shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Harvey Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 68,906 shares.

Another recent and important InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Ansys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 11,500 shares to 13,200 valued at $2.46M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) stake by 1.04M shares and now owns 637,800 shares. Osi Systems Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:OSIS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. InterXion Holding had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Wells Fargo.