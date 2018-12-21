Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 207,996 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 121.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 33,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 5.11M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AO Smith Corp had 47 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 10 report. As per Friday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, May 1 by KeyCorp. The firm has “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital given on Wednesday, September 23. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 4 to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, September 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. As per Sunday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 15 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 23. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 3.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A.O. Smith: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building supply names (and the Fed?) mull Mohawk, Fortune Brands misses – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3,999 shares to 120,058 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,168 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $270,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 98,263 shares. D E Shaw & Company owns 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 59,980 shares. 18 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Northern Corp stated it has 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cls Investments Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Westwood Holdg Grp owns 9,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). North Carolina-based Kingfisher Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 51,017 are owned by Macquarie Group. 115,150 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Liability Com. 74,233 were accumulated by Cibc Corp. Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.69% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 59,395 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 22. On Monday, November 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Friday, October 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $79 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 14 by Zacks. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Thursday, June 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $64 target. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 11. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, September 7 report. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $114.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 55,012 shares to 191,403 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel accumulated 0.1% or 509,435 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 2.63M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Co Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 54,087 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment holds 86,032 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. 74,010 are owned by Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc. B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap accumulated 20,476 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,750 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Retail Bank has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,815 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 11,059 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 5,161 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 90,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,962 shares.