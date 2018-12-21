Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 867,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $557.53M, down from 8.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 31.82M shares traded or 64.20% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 9,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,293 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, down from 32,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.26. About 3.72 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 721,656 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $31.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 15,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi slips after Credit Suisse sees Q4 hit by weaker trading – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cannabis company Hexo applies for NYSE American listing – MarketWatch” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 7.62 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 84,037 shares to 110,037 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 81,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA approves expanded use for Amgen’s Nplate – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen’s BiTE Immunotherapies Show Promise in Early Studies – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Allergan Drops, Stops Textured Breast Implant Sales in Europe – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/13/2018: VBIV, AGTC, AMPE, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

