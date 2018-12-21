Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 67,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.13M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 39.80 million shares traded or 105.40% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 784.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $193.80 million, up from 146,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 18.09M shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 29 by Susquehanna. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Bernstein. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Buckingham Research. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10700 target in Friday, July 21 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, February 1. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, December 17 with “Buy”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, June 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 20.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Visa, HP and Sealed Air – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Visa, Copart and Paypal Holdings – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 177,279 shares to 625,803 shares, valued at $71.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 167,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,400 shares, and cut its stake in Weatherford Intl Plc (NYSE:WFT).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H also sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.69% or 657,348 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Mackenzie Fincl has 1.69 million shares. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 879 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 106,752 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers owns 201,485 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ipg Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,632 shares. Portland Ltd Liability holds 1,407 shares. Dillon & Associates reported 119,486 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hudson Bay Management Lp owns 0.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 185,884 shares. First Personal Financial owns 0.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,148 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested in 1.62M shares. Truepoint invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $22.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,024 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $208.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle In (NYSE:JLL) by 5,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,212 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 116,621 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 10,409 shares. Welch Cap Prns Ltd Company Ny owns 217,703 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs accumulated 0.61% or 64,403 shares. 646,030 are held by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership has 0.72% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 131,553 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt reported 9.13M shares stake. Highstreet Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ledyard Bancshares, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,149 shares. 45 are owned by Cypress Management Limited (Wy). Sonata Capital Group holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,060 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 894,471 shares or 5.49% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amp has 1.22M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 26 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Vertical Group. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, December 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 13. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 28 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 27 to “Underperform”. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”.