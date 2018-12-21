Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX) stake by 17.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc acquired 28,245 shares as Wpx Energy Inc Com (WPX)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 192,995 shares with $3.88M value, up from 164,750 last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc Com now has $4.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 7.64 million shares traded or 7.04% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Citigroup Inc decreased Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (Put) (BITA) stake by 41.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc sold 13,800 shares as Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (Put) (BITA)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Citigroup Inc holds 19,300 shares with $444,000 value, down from 33,100 last quarter. Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (Put) now has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 1.22M shares traded or 24.04% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 38.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO BOARD OKS $150M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bitauto: Caveat Emptor – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bitauto +3.7% as Q3 gains buck slowdown in Chinese vehicle sales – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Routeique is Newest Member of Blockchain in Transport Alliance – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare and Services tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 115.79% or $1.76 from last year’s $-1.52 per share. BITA’s profit will be $17.15M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -442.86% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bitauto Holdings had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Macquarie Research.

Citigroup Inc increased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 279,158 shares to 380,258 valued at $19.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cheesecake Factory Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 29,300 shares and now owns 54,200 shares. Pretium Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:PVG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 655,748 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.37% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Advisors Ok has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 697,100 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 67,370 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 50 are owned by Next Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 155,417 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Rmb Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Viking Fund Management invested 3.23% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Loews Corp holds 0% or 24,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 6.91 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 45.57M shares.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16 activity. $16 worth of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was sold by LOWRIE WILLIAM G.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Ensco Plc Shs Class A (NYSE:ESV) stake by 85,825 shares to 499,960 valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tenaris S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TS) stake by 46,630 shares and now owns 150,260 shares. Patterson Uti Energy Com (NASDAQ:PTEN) was reduced too.

Another recent and important WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, August 3 to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Raymond James.