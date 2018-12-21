Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 33.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 26,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.13M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 731,548 shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 20.02% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 1357.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 841,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 903,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.78 million, up from 61,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 134,712 shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 40.14% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.34 million activity. Abdel-Malek Aiman sold $48,407 worth of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Wednesday, November 14. Colleran David also sold $491,546 worth of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Wednesday, November 14. Spears Michael P sold $434,113 worth of stock or 5,043 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Insulet Corporation had 62 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 4 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by William Blair. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Friday, August 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. Benchmark upgraded Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Friday, February 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) earned “Hold” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, July 17. On Friday, June 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PODD shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 62.28 million shares or 2.48% more from 60.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Osterweis Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 0.71% or 105,075 shares. 2,600 are owned by First Republic Investment Management. Wisconsin-based Timpani Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Nomura Holdg has invested 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Panagora Asset accumulated 7,830 shares. Next Century Growth Lc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 105,892 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 171,429 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 7.13 million shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 5.05M shares. Sei Invs Company has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Group reported 1,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 124,710 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs accumulated 0% or 3,119 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 10,535 shares to 32,105 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,760 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 16,550 shares to 5,250 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wa/Clay Us Inflation (WIW) by 99,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,432 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND).