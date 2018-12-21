Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC) stake by 90.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired 1.20M shares as Magic Software Enterprises L Ord (MGIC)’s stock declined 12.36%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 2.51 million shares with $21.35 million value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Magic Software Enterprises L Ord now has $330.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 1,375 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has declined 3.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7

Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.49 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.33, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 22 funds started new and increased positions, while 45 sold and decreased equity positions in Pacific Ethanol Inc. The funds in our database now have: 27.30 million shares, down from 28.63 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Pacific Ethanol Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 27 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 50,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $43.92 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mylan N V Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 51,109 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.49% or $0.0142 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9701. About 69,021 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) has declined 65.98% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEIX News: 09/03/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 9 Days; 11/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL: PACT W/ AIRGAS TO SELL CO2 FROM STOCKTON PLANT; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL GALLONS SOLD OF 232.7 MLN, COMPARED TO 226.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.5% Position in Pacific Ethanol; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 140.8 MLN, COMPARED TO 115.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Ethanol, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.