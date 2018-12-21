Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) by 60.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 95,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 157,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 334,037 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 36.88% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.88% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, WI The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 18.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.84M, down from 157,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 2.12M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 23/03/2018 – JUNIPER NETWORKS NAMES MANOJ LEELANIVAS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $435.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12,055 shares to 23,239 shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 79,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN).

Among 10 analysts covering Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tile Shop Hldgs had 31 analyst reports since August 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 3. Zacks upgraded the shares of TTS in report on Saturday, August 22 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 2. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Northland Capital. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Tile Shop: A Fascinating Experiment To Watch From A Safe Distance – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Tile Shop Holdings Gets Up Off the Floor – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Post-earnings rip for Tile Shop – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Tile Shop Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; Declares Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold TTS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.87 million shares or 3.76% less from 32.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Associate Limited Company stated it has 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 223,025 were reported by Diversified Invest Strategies Limited. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 1492 Ltd has 0.63% invested in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 314,911 shares. 57,912 are owned by Granite Investment Lc. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 21,993 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 23,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). 14,617 were accumulated by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 741 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 200,289 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 61,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 10 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 32,004 shares valued at $182,233 was bought by KAMIN PETER H. $242,500 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares were sold by KRASNOW TODD.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $4.71 million activity. 10,000 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares with value of $304,200 were sold by STENSRUD WILLIAM. Shares for $3.36M were sold by Athreya Anand on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $151.86M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Among 36 analysts covering Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Juniper Networks Inc. had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, July 27. Nomura maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $25 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 15 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 5 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) rating on Friday, January 5. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $20.0 target. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 25. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, June 5. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Bank of America downgraded the shares of JNPR in report on Wednesday, October 11 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Media Alert: Fifteenth World Robot Olympiad Finals Set in Thailand – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Customer Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – A Preview Of Juniper Networks Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Juniper’s Cloud ‘Stall’ Prompts BMO Downgrade (NYSE:JNPR) – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team NYSE:JNPR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 23, 2018.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $666.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 84,193 shares to 225,500 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).