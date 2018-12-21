Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) had a decrease of 24.64% in short interest. SPNE’s SI was 235,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 24.64% from 312,100 shares previously. With 109,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s short sellers to cover SPNE’s short positions. The SI to Seaspine Holdings Corporation’s float is 2.2%. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 145,416 shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 73.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE); 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50; 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS

Clean Yield Group increased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) stake by 10.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clean Yield Group acquired 27,603 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Clean Yield Group holds 285,558 shares with $6.20 million value, up from 257,955 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr now has $54.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 248,275 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $290.59 million. The firm provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.

More notable recent SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SeaSpine to Participate in the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaSpine Holdings readies stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SeaSpine to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SeaSpine Announces Preliminary Results for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SeaSpine Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 5. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, October 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 6. As per Tuesday, November 13, the company rating was upgraded by CFRA. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research given on Tuesday, September 11.