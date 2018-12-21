Among 4 analysts covering Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kilroy Realty had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 29. The stock of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. See Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $82 New Target: $72 Downgrade

13/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $82 Upgrade

05/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

29/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $81 New Target: $83 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $75 New Target: $81 Maintain

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 16.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 18,499 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock declined 0.15%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 93,842 shares with $5.34 million value, down from 112,341 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $4.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.16 million shares traded or 55.61% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 10.36% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 50.06 P/E ratio. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 681,702 shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has declined 7.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC)

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Kilroy Realty (KRC) to Spend $25M in Westlake Terry Revamp – Zacks.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo upgrades Duke, Essex in REIT review – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Kilroy Realty Announces Commitment to Achieve Carbon Neutral Operations by Year End 2020 at the Global Climate Action Summit – Business Wire” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kilroy acquires South San Francisco site for $308M, leases 945K sf in 3 markets – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) CEO John Kilroy on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold Kilroy Realty Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 97.22 million shares or 4.41% more from 93.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 37,250 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.07% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 62,570 shares. 8,401 are owned by Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability Corporation. 12.04 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 63,331 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 6,803 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 4,283 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 328,109 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 158,056 shares. Green Street Ltd Liability holds 2.59% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 69,700 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 6,256 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 2.24 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 404,643 shares.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AXS’s profit will be $2.51M for 425.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 24 investors sold AXS shares while 94 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.04 million shares or 0.60% less from 73.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 22,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 137 shares. Cna invested 0.67% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Loews Corporation reported 4,843 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 9,741 are held by Principal Fincl. Paradice Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 1.15 million shares. First Wilshire Mgmt holds 54,718 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 23,388 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd has invested 0.11% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Sei Investments holds 0% or 14,848 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) stake by 34,252 shares to 138,675 valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 2,876 shares and now owns 43,114 shares. Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) was raised too.