Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 709.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 167,490 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 22.31%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 191,090 shares with $2.92M value, up from 23,600 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 10.44 million shares traded or 205.62% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Among 7 analysts covering National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. National Express Group PLC had 12 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. The stock of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 27 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 2 to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by HSBC. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 19 by JP Morgan. See National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) latest ratings:

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of 1.86 billion GBP. The firm operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions divisions. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

The stock decreased 0.27% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 364.8. About 267,740 shares traded. National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy had 6 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 14. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $22 target in Friday, October 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Friday, July 27. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, July 6.

