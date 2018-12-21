Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) stake by 1.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,964 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)’s stock declined 8.44%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 189,501 shares with $44.51 million value, down from 192,465 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp. now has $85.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 4.99M shares traded or 83.76% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 94 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 63 decreased and sold stock positions in Nmi Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 58.97 million shares, up from 57.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nmi Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 39 Increased: 65 New Position: 29.

Among 9 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 14 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup downgraded the shares of COST in report on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 5 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust has 0.67% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.15% or 11,096 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 1,255 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.23% or 81,277 shares. Bb&T reported 8,600 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Addenda Capital stated it has 23,801 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Banced accumulated 1,688 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 1,145 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 181,829 are held by Sei Invs Co. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 5,500 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated accumulated 161,701 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 131,563 are owned by Lazard Asset Limited. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.51% stake.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, ALB, BAC – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Fidelity Win the Cost War With Vanguard? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Australia’s Suncorp flags $178 mln upper-limit cost from Sydney hailstorm – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco’s (COST) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Surpass – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 7,034 shares to 123,363 valued at $9.53 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Powershares Qqq Trust Ser 1 stake by 3,800 shares and now owns 5,970 shares. Dowdupont Inc. was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $699,420 worth of stock. The insider LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22 million. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $1.49 million was sold by Vachris Roland Michael. The insider LIBENSON RICHARD M sold 2,049 shares worth $458,976. $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by JELINEK W CRAIG. $3.29M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by Murphy James P..

Gator Capital Management Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. for 103,675 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Lp owns 5.68 million shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 484,515 shares. The California-based Old West Investment Management Llc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 119,220 shares.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 1.68M shares traded or 375.34% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has risen 4.20% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Property & Casualty Insurance Players Going Strong in Q4 – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NMIH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NMI Holdings (NMIH) Stock Jumps 58% in a Year: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2018.