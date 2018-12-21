Among 5 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Xylem had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $80 target. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 1. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $82 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform”. See Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86 New Target: $81 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84 New Target: $82 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Upgrade

12/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $86 Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $90 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $83 New Target: $84 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $75 New Target: $80 Maintain

Cls Investments Llc increased Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) stake by 13.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 31,263 shares as Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)’s stock declined 18.27%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 270,070 shares with $4.82M value, up from 238,807 last quarter. Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 1.32M shares traded or 73.75% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 5.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 8,031 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 2,634 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 280,673 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 18,766 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 650 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 11,381 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Com reported 24,453 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 193 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,563 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 3,323 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 707,382 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.76 million activity. The insider Stellato Paul A sold $123,000. 17,161 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares with value of $1.40M were sold by Sabol Colin R.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $11.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 29.25 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.92, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold KYN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 28.11 million shares or 8.84% more from 25.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zwj Counsel holds 1.28% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 879,586 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 5.89M shares in its portfolio. Coe Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Financial invested in 371,227 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 41,750 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 15,200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Limited Liability Co owns 119,121 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 296,545 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citigroup reported 150,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 549,034 were reported by Cedar Hill Associate. Hite Hedge Asset Management owns 0.46% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 164,510 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Twele Cap Mgmt invested in 273,286 shares.

