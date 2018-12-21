Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 91.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 11,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 282,911 shares traded or 29.67% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 14.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance Customers; 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 17/05/2018 – CNA Appoints Bruce Dmytrow to Senior Vice President, Healthcare; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C; 29/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: German military report Airbus A400M transport still in trouble; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – CNA Announces Retirement Of D. Craig Mense, Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, And The Upcoming Appointment Of James Anderson To The Role; 05/03/2018 ACORD Solutions Group, Miller, CNA Hardy And VIPR Partner To Connect U.S. MGA’s And London Carriers By Offering Straight-Throug

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 12.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,560 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, down from 27,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.26 million shares traded or 106.82% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $799.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,200 shares to 19,950 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 25.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.19 million for 20.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 13 by Wedbush. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 23. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Friday, October 27 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Monday, November 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 5. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 4.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. $765,397 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by Rankin Devina A. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 406 shares worth $33,787. Shares for $2.21M were sold by Harris Jeff M on Thursday, November 8. POPE JOHN C sold $31,447 worth of stock or 376 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “1 Rock-Solid Dividend Stock to Buy During the Market Downturn – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CNA Financial had 8 analyst reports since October 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 2 by Deutsche Bank. Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated the shares of CNA in report on Friday, October 7 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 2 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

More news for CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Loews Corporation – Huge Undervalued Holding Company – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows American Express, Ryanair, Chubb, CNA Financial, Danaher, and Randgold Resources Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” and published on December 06, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CNA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 269.88 million shares or 0.18% more from 269.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $542,117 activity.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $137.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 43,234 shares to 114,719 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 15,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,051 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (CSM).