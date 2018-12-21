Coastline Trust Co increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 21.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coastline Trust Co acquired 815 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Coastline Trust Co holds 4,545 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 3,730 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $177.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $313.05. About 5.37M shares traded or 27.01% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 106 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 93 sold and reduced their stock positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 71.80 million shares, up from 70.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 69 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

Coastline Trust Co decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,280 shares to 41,454 valued at $9.36 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) stake by 2,067 shares and now owns 52,487 shares. Ishares S&P Pref Stk Etf (PFF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt owns 2,585 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% or 10,934 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 62,304 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Brinker Capital has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Decatur has 2.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tctc Hldgs Ltd Com owns 1,500 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust stated it has 1,407 shares. 29,414 are held by Grimes Company. Grassi Inv Management has 3.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.43% or 170,641 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 1.50M shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 85,539 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Llc holds 2,813 shares. Fosun International Ltd reported 855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ww Investors holds 15.69 million shares or 1.42% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $515 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, November 29. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $357 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Monday, November 26. Credit Suisse maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. Shares for $602,733 were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.75M was made by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. IART’s profit will be $52.81M for 18.23 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.08% EPS growth.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 46.42 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Sector Gamma As holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for 200,062 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Llc owns 5.34 million shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.84% invested in the company for 200,975 shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.91% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 245,365 shares.

