Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc analyzed 14,270 shares as the company's stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 67,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 112.59 million shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending.

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 12.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 7,655 shares as the company's stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.66 million, up from 59,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 14.49M shares traded or 82.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $64.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 9,040 shares to 15,610 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America screens as cheap; don’t fear inversion, Morgan Stanley says. – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Bank Stocks Falling on Inverted-Yield-Curve Fears – Yahoo Finance” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) call put ratio 8.4 calls to 1 put with focus on December 24.50 and 25 calls – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Futures extend slide on growth fears, government shutdown threat – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 2,067 shares to 52,487 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,615 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. The insider Campion Andrew sold 4,130 shares worth $317,006. 17,000 shares valued at $1.45 million were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. 150,000 shares were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D, worth $11.86M. $1.36M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A.