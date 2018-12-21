Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $698.63M, down from 7.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 195,233 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,742 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02M, up from 200,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 10.18M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 10,534 shares to 1,336 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 8,565 shares to 14,283 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 6,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $432,000 worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of stock. Shares for $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.