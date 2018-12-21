Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2383.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 134,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 139,841 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.46M, up from 5,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 6.99M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3,429 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 478.64% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 478.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated invested in 2,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stralem And accumulated 24,400 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 5,589 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,345 shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bbr Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 0.68% or 101,718 shares. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.07% or 15,566 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Research Co Incorporated holds 0.2% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 60,756 shares. 17,737 were reported by Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Company. Aldebaran holds 39,958 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Eagle Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 29,629 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department has 36,385 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. LONG ROBERT EDWARD also sold $729,768 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. 9,200 shares were sold by DINKINS JAMES L, worth $450,340. CRESPO FRANCISCO sold 54,200 shares worth $2.63M. MANN JENNIFER K also sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 19. The insider Perez Beatriz R sold 10,000 shares worth $479,800. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by RIVERA ALFREDO on Monday, November 5.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $152.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IBB) by 7,075 shares to 48,035 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.53 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.38% negative EPS growth.

