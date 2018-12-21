Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 103.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 398,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 781,720 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.11 million, up from 383,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. About 18.74 million shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 90,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.37% or $9.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 42.71M shares traded or 62.54% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream European hearing; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook […]; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Greg Walden wants to hear from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the data scandal; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 23/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS RECEIVED A LETTER FOR CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY AND CO IS REVIEWING IT; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOOGLE, FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY ISSUE; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded the shares of KO in report on Friday, January 12 to “Outperform” rating. On Monday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of KO in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 17 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 20. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, June 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $4900 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Finemark Bank And Tru holds 181,755 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 203 shares. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.1% or 7,223 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ima Wealth stated it has 1,896 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fil Limited owns 1.45M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has 51,510 shares. Parsec Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 64,717 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.8% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baldwin Inv Management Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Marshwinds Advisory Communications has invested 3.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii owns 179,335 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 716,594 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 51,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,739 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. LONG ROBERT EDWARD had sold 15,000 shares worth $729,768. MANN JENNIFER K also sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 19. SMITH BRIAN JOHN sold $2.06 million worth of stock or 43,000 shares. Shares for $411,000 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L. Another trade for 91,000 shares valued at $4.43 million was made by HAYS ED on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 75,538 shares valued at $3.74 million was sold by MARK LARRY M.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 28 with “Positive” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $150 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 2 with “Overweight”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, November 5. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $11.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 231,024 shares to 3.89M shares, valued at $39.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 147,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,268 shares worth $308,017. $75.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. The insider Stretch Colin sold $120,000. $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15. Shares for $7.75M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 38,185 shares valued at $5.19 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson And Co reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 0.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 85,842 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Personal Fincl owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,212 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 1.55% or 72,296 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp holds 2.56 million shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Sentinel Trust Lba has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.67M shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Condor Cap holds 0.78% or 25,921 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,372 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meyer Handelman holds 0.07% or 8,832 shares in its portfolio.