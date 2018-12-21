Community Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 8.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 125,523 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80 million, down from 136,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 14.64M shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 4.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 20,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.82M, up from 414,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 72.42M shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pring Turner Capital Gru holds 12,380 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.46% or 96,943 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa invested in 73,247 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct holds 9,557 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 260,570 shares. 1.80M were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,700 shares. Fagan Associates holds 2.81% or 231,230 shares in its portfolio. 20.00M are held by Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru. Yorktown Management And Rech Commerce holds 71,000 shares. 116,225 were reported by Neumann Mngmt Ltd Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 7.81 million shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,823 shares to 207,385 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 30,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,986 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “AT&T, Bank of America Slide into Thursdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Movement Mortgage CEO’s bank venture names new leader – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, AT&T, Bank of America – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 29 by Credit Agricole. Raymond James maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 16. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, January 11 report. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Monday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28.5 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, June 6. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents An Opportunity To Revolutionize The Beverage Sector – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Buying A Cannabis Grower – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Direxion Unveils Four Leveraged Consumer ETFs – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola signs plastic waste deal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things That Defined Aurora Cannabis’ 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $479,800 was sold by Perez Beatriz R. $761,040 worth of stock was sold by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19. RIVERA ALFREDO had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20M on Monday, November 5. $729,768 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD on Monday, November 5. Shares for $2.60 million were sold by MURPHY JOHN. DINKINS JAMES L sold $450,340 worth of stock or 9,200 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 24 by Vetr. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30 with “Buy”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 10 report.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 4,815 shares to 132,119 shares, valued at $19.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Term Corp Bond (CSJ) by 6,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.09 million shares stake. The Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Asset Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 6,223 shares. Bokf Na reported 391,429 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Horrell Cap Mngmt stated it has 356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lagoda Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 2,100 shares. Brookstone Capital accumulated 125,986 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Omers Administration Corp holds 1.4% or 3.16 million shares. Jacobs And Ca owns 46,750 shares. 4,800 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers. 20,473 are owned by Smith Salley Assocs. Round Table Svcs Limited invested in 19,066 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 181,400 shares. Qs Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).