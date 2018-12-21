Cognios Capital Decreased Public Storage (PSA) Holding; Tech Data (TECD) Shorts Increased By 5.3%

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) had an increase of 5.3% in short interest. TECD’s SI was 1.75 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.3% from 1.66M shares previously. With 335,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)’s short sellers to cover TECD’s short positions. The SI to Tech Data Corporation’s float is 4.65%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 205,336 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has declined 9.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 28.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 3,428 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 1.05%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 8,484 shares with $1.71 million value, down from 11,912 last quarter. Public Storage now has $36.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $207.92. About 553,778 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Among 5 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Wednesday, August 22. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Evercore. Jefferies downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $175 target in Thursday, December 13 report.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 12,202 shares to 13,880 valued at $1.92M in 2018Q3. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,925 shares and now owns 11,397 shares. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.87 million for 18.56 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 35.53 million shares or 1.16% less from 35.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 88,776 shares. 23,254 are owned by Wellington Management Group Inc Llp. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 11,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 5,507 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 700 shares. 44,249 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. 282 are owned by Loomis Sayles & L P. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 87,099 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory has 0.46% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 391,617 shares. Piermont Cap Management Inc has invested 1.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 303 shares. Shell Asset Management Commerce has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Btim reported 295,970 shares. Foundry Lc has invested 0.38% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $681,504 activity. Tonnison John A sold $435,204 worth of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) on Tuesday, December 11. $246,300 worth of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) shares were sold by ADAIR CHARLES E.

Among 2 analysts covering Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tech Data had 2 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 31. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 31 by Citigroup.