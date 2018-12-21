Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 22.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,111 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02 million, down from 29,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $147.99. About 338,089 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 37.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04M, down from 18,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 123,491 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives FDA Clearance For HemoSphere Platform With Intelligent Decision-Support Tools – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Wallstreetpr.com‘s news article titled: “New Momentum Shows Up in Healthcare Logistics: SYK, IVST, and EW – WallStreetPR” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,010 shares to 32,550 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 2,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,838 shares, and has risen its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Tuesday, October 2 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, April 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $137.0 target in Thursday, December 7 report. JP Morgan maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, April 11. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. The firm earned “Priority List” rating on Monday, October 19 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, November 12 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Sell”.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.59M for 31.62 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,203 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Korea Inv has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Sei reported 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 443 are held by Hudock Cap Limited. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Invesco Ltd reported 344,838 shares. Smithfield Co owns 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 46 shares. 107,414 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 18,560 are owned by Moody Natl Bank Division. Maverick Limited accumulated 178,965 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 5 were reported by Transamerica Fincl Advsr Incorporated. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 288,568 shares.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.42 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.98 million for 11.51 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.29 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Is In Cyclical Value Territory – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Moody’s, Hershey, NovoCure, Mohawk Industries, La-Z-Boy, and Lockheed Martin Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Lee Ainslie Slims Facebook, Alphabet Positions – GuruFocus.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “The 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 for 2018 – GuruFocus.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Insider Buying Continues At Mohawk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.