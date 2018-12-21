Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Provident Financial Services (PFS) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Cohen Lawrence B decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 10.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cohen Lawrence B sold 7,554 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Cohen Lawrence B holds 62,685 shares with $7.17M value, down from 70,239 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $779.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 48,217 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations

Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.54, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 58 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 56 sold and trimmed equity positions in Provident Financial Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 40.76 million shares, down from 40.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Provident Financial Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 39 Increased: 47 New Position: 11.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. for 971,229 shares. Highlander Capital Management Llc owns 30,224 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.29% invested in the company for 491,583 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 165,146 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $50,350 activity.

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.36 per share. PFS’s profit will be $31.14M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 49,773 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Hs Management Prns Lc has invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc invested in 23,714 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 42,983 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,752 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Deltec Asset Lc reported 128,400 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. 35,919 were accumulated by Asset Strategies. Renaissance Tech Limited holds 0.19% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Decatur Management invested in 5.88% or 223,179 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mufg Americas accumulated 900,747 shares. 38,209 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability. Lathrop Inv invested 5.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,137 shares. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership has 4.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 378,400 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 59,162 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $6.43 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C. 20,000 shares valued at $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M. Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M. $13.09M worth of stock was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

