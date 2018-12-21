Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,176 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19 million, up from 6,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 4.49 million shares traded or 157.31% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (TROW) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 51,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $180.68M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in T Rowe Price Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 4.21 million shares traded or 157.22% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 10.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE: TED WIESE TO RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 25/04/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price and Symphony Partner to Define Compliant Audio, Video and Screen-Sharing Features for Financial Firms; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TRV in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) rating on Friday, October 20. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $124 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 22. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 21.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $147.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,645 shares to 35,219 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,708 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Travelers Companies goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Target, The Gap, Alliance Data, Foot Locker, The Travelers Companies, and Hecla Mining â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Named a 2019 Military Friendly® Company – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Digging Deeper Into Buffett’s Travelers Purchase – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 782,849 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $284.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 16 analysts covering T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. T. Rowe Price Group Inc had 98 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TROW in report on Thursday, March 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 27. Susquehanna maintained the shares of TROW in report on Thursday, September 3 with “Positive” rating. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 9. As per Wednesday, May 16, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 7. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Sunday, August 27 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 13.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.15 million activity. Alderson Christopher D also sold $523,930 worth of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares.