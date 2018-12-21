Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 74.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $410,000, down from 13,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.54. About 4.35 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 472.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 35,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, up from 7,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.77M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.11 million was made by Shotts Philip G. on Monday, August 13. The insider Deoras Mukul sold $737,863. Another trade for 1,015 shares valued at $68,060 was made by JAKOBSEN HENNING I on Tuesday, September 11. Marsili Daniel B had sold 19,500 shares worth $1.28M. $7.89M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by HICKEY DENNIS J.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $251.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7,617 shares to 33,895 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 9,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,090 shares, and cut its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:CUBI).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 10.99 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

