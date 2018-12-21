Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 27,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 144,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.20 million, up from 116,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 2.85M shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 2,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.28M, up from 37,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $164.16. About 7.68 million shares traded or 31.08% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 24 by Topeka Capital Markets. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 16. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $158 target in Wednesday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Insur Co Tx accumulated 1.93% or 189,360 shares. Leavell Invest Inc reported 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.52% or 113,282 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 143,145 shares. Moreover, First Tru Lp has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 358,552 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.83% or 33,824 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lvw Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 2,105 shares. British Columbia Management reported 0.71% stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 553,450 shares. 467,976 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Com. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aldebaran Financial accumulated 0.76% or 5,686 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Juniper Networks, Home Depot and Campbell Soup Company – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And The Battle For $200 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loweâ€™s bounces 3% despite Stifel downgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of stock or 117,327 shares. $2.32M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405. Shares for $354,960 were bought by Kadre Manuel on Thursday, November 15. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M. The insider Lennie William G. sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $34.37 million activity. $12.36 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares were sold by Alaix Juan Ramon. Lagano Roxanne sold $184,060 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Shares for $4.25M were sold by Knupp Catherine A. on Wednesday, August 15. PECK KRISTIN C sold 11,500 shares worth $1.09M. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $233,775 was sold by Chen Heidi C.. Another trade for 16,385 shares valued at $1.51 million was sold by David Glenn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sageworth holds 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 251 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Btim holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,800 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dsm Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 3.87% or 2.84M shares. D E Shaw And Commerce Inc holds 0.3% or 2.77M shares in its portfolio. Addison Capital Comm has invested 2.3% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 3.57 million shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has 0.06% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Paloma Partners Mgmt Company has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Korea Inv Corp holds 0.16% or 373,240 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Financial Bank owns 9,686 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,834 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.01% or 426 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary accumulated 0.04% or 15,946 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons. Jefferies maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 24 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Argus Research. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Monday, July 30 report. As per Tuesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Thursday, August 4 report.