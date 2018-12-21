Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 11.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 18,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.78M, down from 169,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 35.17M shares traded or 69.20% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 13.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 50,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,028 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.34M, up from 376,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 11.28M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum: Taking Advantage Of Low Prices – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum: Growing Oil Production Through Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum’s 2018 And 2019 Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2018. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Williston Basin (Bakken) E&Ps – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

