Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 33.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76 million, up from 10,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $241.72. About 5.09 million shares traded or 36.79% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management sold 35,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,004 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $610,000, down from 70,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 1.27M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 30.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 48.31% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.89 per share. AXL’s profit will be $51.39M for 5.80 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Axle Could Be A Good Medium-Term Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Presents At 2018 Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing’s (AXL) CEO David Dauch on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Axle (AXL) Announces Sandra Pierce to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. $12,070 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares were bought by Lynch Michael Joseph. MILLER WILLIAM P II bought 1,500 shares worth $17,670. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Kemp Terri M. bought $12,710. DAUCH DAVID C also bought $1.01M worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares. Shares for $61,798 were bought by May Christopher John on Wednesday, November 7. 15,000 shares valued at $178,200 were bought by SIMONTE MICHAEL K on Tuesday, November 13.

