Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 88.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 95,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 204,167 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.37 million, up from 108,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 1.87 million shares traded or 65.13% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 70.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68 million, up from 87,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.47M shares traded or 84.15% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 8. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Wednesday, August 16 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, January 14, the company rating was initiated by Drexel Hamilton. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Wednesday, September 2. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, September 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, January 3.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: The Sky Is The Limit – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Netflix Making It Easier for Disney to Compete? – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Year in Review: A new entertainment landscape takes shape – L.A. Biz” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. 952 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $106,500. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million. IGER ROBERT A had sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $13,559 activity. TRAVIS NIGEL also bought $199,625 worth of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Friday, August 17.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $5.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,262 shares to 149,530 shares, valued at $58.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcbc Hldgs Inc by 45,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,719 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).