Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL) stake by 410% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 188,922 shares as Midsouth Bancorp Inc (MSL)’s stock declined 26.52%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 235,000 shares with $3.62M value, up from 46,078 last quarter. Midsouth Bancorp Inc now has $174.73M valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 46,131 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 14.32% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 12.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 53,461 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 482,461 shares with $34.61 million value, up from 429,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $123.77B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 30.63 million shares traded or 58.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi

Among 2 analysts covering Midsouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Midsouth Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 1 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 17.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 15,000 shares to 245,000 valued at $17.58M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) stake by 85,024 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold MSL shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 10.61 million shares or 4.07% more from 10.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability accumulated 26,130 shares. Rmb Management Ltd holds 0.31% or 839,428 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 9,382 shares. American International Group Incorporated reported 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). 780 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Thomson Horstmann And Bryant Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 646,039 shares. Jacobs Asset Lc has 3.31% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) for 1.17 million shares. Raymond James Svcs holds 0% or 62,628 shares in its portfolio. Mendon Capital Advisors holds 0.92% or 675,789 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 13,986 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 235,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Lc holds 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) or 88,370 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 19,925 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 631,113 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreements with Significant Shareholders and Update to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018, Investingnews.com published: “Yield Growth Corp. â€” Integrating Cannabis into the Wellness and Cosmetics Industries – Investing News Network” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Issues Statement on Schedule 13D Filing by Jacobs Asset Management – Business Wire” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 3.66 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company holds 0.62% or 5.35M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 1.06% or 205,700 shares. Ohio-based Capital Advsrs Ltd Lc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Personal has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Scott And Selber Inc accumulated 62,300 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com holds 133,431 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc reported 341,292 shares stake. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.03% or 125,529 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.22 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 22,856 shares. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Company owns 216,396 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv accumulated 282 shares.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. $34,605 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by AKRAM RAJA on Thursday, July 19.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.