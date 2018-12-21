Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 62.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 38,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,953 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07M, down from 61,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 3.82M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 33.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 35.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 49,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 190,719 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.75 million, up from 141,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 23.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold LEN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 271.84 million shares or 1.78% less from 276.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 28,556 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.36M shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 2.70M shares. Guardian Life Communications Of America reported 827 shares stake. Cibc World Markets reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sib Ltd Company invested 0.14% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Captrust Financial Advsr reported 5,100 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 88,888 shares. Longfellow Invest Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The New York-based Selz Limited Com has invested 0.65% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California State Teachers Retirement reported 473,371 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 183,501 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings.

Among 26 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Lennar had 87 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 11. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LEN in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 22 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 5 report. On Tuesday, September 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of LEN in report on Thursday, March 31 with “Neutral” rating. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 5,918 shares to 24,685 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I Shares (TIP) by 6,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on January, 9. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 50.39% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.29 per share. LEN’s profit will be $626.35M for 5.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.57% EPS growth.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 20 by Moffett Nathanson. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, January 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Instinet to “Neutral”. Raymond James downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, June 13 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. 7,636 shares were sold by BACON KENNETH J, worth $282,799.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $829.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 129,737 shares to 4.63M shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return (CSQ) by 35,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,529 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Voting Cap Stk Cl.

