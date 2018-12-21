Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Rignet Inc. (RNET) by 50.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 30,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $606,000, down from 60,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Rignet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 84,742 shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has risen 1.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.)

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 8,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,461 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75M, up from 40,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 27.23 million shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST

Among 5 analysts covering RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RigNet had 9 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti downgraded the shares of RNET in report on Tuesday, November 10 to “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) on Thursday, March 8 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 16 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Tuesday, June 28. Sidoti initiated it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, August 31 report. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold RNET shares while 18 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 16.21 million shares or 2.56% more from 15.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 21,501 shares or 0% of the stock. G2 Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 458,278 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Millennium accumulated 11,194 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 6,068 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 846 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Stephens Invest Management Group Incorporated Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 453,351 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 3,873 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Renaissance Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 593,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). 15,198 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 10 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.11 million activity. The insider Carter Benjamin Andrew sold $18,451. Another trade for 3,030 shares valued at $50,200 was sold by Mulloy Kevin C.. On Wednesday, August 29 Digital Oilfield Investments LP bought $672,054 worth of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) or 42,089 shares. 10,576 shares were sold by McDermott Tonya Maumus, worth $230,560 on Thursday, September 13. Sullivan Brendan had sold 1,000 shares worth $14,500. 2,700 RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares with value of $45,951 were sold by OLSEN KEITH.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. Another trade for 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 was made by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $137.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17,055 shares to 52,665 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 18,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,612 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.