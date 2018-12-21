Comerica Bank Has Increased Its Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Holding; Shorts at Thl Credit (TCRD) Raised By 96.97%

Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD) had an increase of 96.97% in short interest. TCRD’s SI was 162,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 96.97% from 82,600 shares previously. With 154,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD)’s short sellers to cover TCRD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 63,088 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 24.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting; Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Current Advisory Agreement With Four Wood Capital Will Terminate June 21; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD), And Others; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Plans to Reschedule Meeting in 2018

Comerica Bank increased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) stake by 35.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Comerica Bank acquired 65,613 shares as Modine Mfg Co (MOD)’s stock declined 27.71%. The Comerica Bank holds 248,361 shares with $3.10 million value, up from 182,748 last quarter. Modine Mfg Co now has $543.44M valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 104,304 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 44.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $195.75 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

More notable recent THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “THL Credit Closes $508 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “THL Credit 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “13.2% Yield At Risk Of Upcoming Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “THL Credit closes $511.5M CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “THL Credit Announces Redemption of 6.75% Notes due 2021 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity. Another trade for 52,409 shares valued at $415,412 was bought by Olson Terrence W..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold THL Credit, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.18% more from 10.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Family Invs stated it has 1.17% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ares Lc has 0.31% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 774,783 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 166,918 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 69,781 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Omega Advsrs Inc reported 0.07% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.43 million shares. Globeflex L P reported 0.14% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 62,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl reported 96,843 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Athena Cap Ltd Llc invested in 311,078 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Modine granted New Hot Gas Reheat System Patent – Stockhouse” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Modine: This Automotive Components Stock Is A Good Pick At The Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Modine (MOD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) CEO Tom Burke on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) CEO Thomas Burke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold MOD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.16 million shares or 5.40% less from 45.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw And Comm owns 623,381 shares. Morgan Stanley has 250,885 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 110,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ckw Gru invested in 750 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Inc Limited owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 1,249 shares. 314,884 were reported by Penn Mngmt Incorporated. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 106,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Paradigm Incorporated Ny accumulated 710,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 75,797 shares stake. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 927,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd accumulated 112,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Invest Incorporated Ma reported 0.49% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 11,962 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $250,302 activity. On Tuesday, August 21 Garimella Suresh V sold $250,302 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 14,181 shares.