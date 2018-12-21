Commerce Bank decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) stake by 36.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 19,773 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)’s stock rose 6.94%. The Commerce Bank holds 34,590 shares with $1.16 million value, down from 54,363 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp now has $1.65B valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 278,552 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13

TOWNGAS CHINA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:TGASF) had a decrease of 6.9% in short interest. TGASF’s SI was 27,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.9% from 29,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 270 days are for TOWNGAS CHINA CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:TGASF)’s short sellers to cover TGASF’s short positions. It closed at $0.77 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Hong Kong And China Gas: Gas Utility With China Growth Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2014.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 10.91 million customers.

Commerce Bank increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 8,388 shares to 215,337 valued at $44.64 million in 2018Q3.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TUP’s profit will be $65.10M for 6.33 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold TUP shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 5.40% less from 40.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 14,559 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Llc reported 10,705 shares stake. 66,194 are owned by First Wilshire Secs Inc. 12,597 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.07% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.40 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 170,727 shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 29,700 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.04 million shares. Pnc Services Grp reported 6,251 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% or 304,310 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 21,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Among 3 analysts covering Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tupperware Brands had 3 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral” rating. Argus Research downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Tuesday, July 31 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4.

