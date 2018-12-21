Commerce Bank increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 0.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 4,426 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Commerce Bank holds 1.72M shares with $131.36M value, up from 1.71 million last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $36.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 2.00M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Among 8 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Simon Property Group had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, October 5 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $183 target. See Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) latest ratings:

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Advanced Engineering Valves – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coastline Tru invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Psagot House Limited reported 0.01% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 109,025 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 48,995 are owned by Usca Ria Ltd Company. D L Carlson Invest Group invested in 96,488 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sei Investments Company has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 253,925 shares. Sit Inv Associates reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust Company has 16,113 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,773 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 189,358 shares stake. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com has 945,225 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Thursday, August 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 24. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, November 12 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, August 14. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Commerce Bank decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 16,064 shares to 217,079 valued at $15.83 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 41,876 shares and now owns 89,252 shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was reduced too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. Pelch Steven J. sold $475,774 worth of stock or 6,409 shares. DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold $3.51M worth of stock. $4.57M worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by MONSER EDWARD L on Friday, September 7. The insider Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold 9,070 shares worth $616,760.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.27 million activity. Broadwater Steven K. also sold $146,271 worth of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Friday, June 29. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $1.12M was made by RULLI JOHN on Tuesday, October 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,617 shares. 4.20 million were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 18,233 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Com holds 77,038 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.07% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability invested in 1,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Ipswich Company reported 1,347 shares. 1,573 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Cambridge Inv Research, Iowa-based fund reported 3,927 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 0.12% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research invested in 759,012 shares. Cordasco Finance accumulated 550 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 182 shares. Heritage Wealth has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simon Property reports strong holiday traffic – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Simon’s New Research Report Highlights The Socioeconomic And Environmental Benefits Of Its Properties – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Taubman (NYSE:TCO) Could Be More Attractive M&A Candidate Than Macerich (NYSE:MAC) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Simon Property Group, World Fuel Services, Rite Aid, CoreSite Realty, Digital Realty Trust, and Stewart Information Services â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taubman Centers: Why Price Matters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $60.81 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 23.05 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.