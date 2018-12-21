First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 33,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,259 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.84M, up from 153,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 726,042 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 14.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Production Up; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys Into Commercial Metals; 17/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO CMC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Commercial Metals ‘BB+’ Rtngs; Off CW/Neg; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – FY ACTIVE CLIENT NUMBERS ARE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR ALTHOUGH FINAL QUARTER HAS SEEN AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. 1Q Net Loss NT$450.7M Vs NT$520.6M; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (CI) by 12.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,585 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45 million, down from 18,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Cigna Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 3.26 million shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna, Express Scripts Will Continue to Operate as Independent Companies; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 29/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-ANZ NZ ANNOUNCES SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA-ANZ.AX; 08/03/2018 – The current health-care marketplace is not sustainable, said Cigna CEO David Cordani; 29/05/2018 – ANZ NZ REPORTS SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA FOR NZ$700M; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS IT ALSO SEEKS REFUND IF NEW MIGRAINE DRUGS DON’T WORK, CAUSE MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA – EFFECT OF SECOND REQUEST IS TO EXTEND WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Aims for Ratio in 30’s Within 18 to 24 Months After Closing

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Jefferies. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 7.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $189.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) by 7,775 shares to 22,675 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71M for 18.05 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.21 million activity. The insider Triplett Michael W sold $605,253. $42,379 worth of stock was sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 12,312 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp accumulated 531,393 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.37% or 131,706 shares. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 2,497 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs stated it has 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com invested in 727,150 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 2.12M shares. Boys Arnold & Communication holds 0.05% or 1,583 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 3.06 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp reported 242,655 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 4,824 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Bank Of The West owns 8,077 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Maverick Limited reported 36,160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CMC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 99.10 million shares or 3.04% less from 102.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 214,841 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 265,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 23,774 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 25,020 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 46,130 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). 17,607 are owned by Secor Cap Advisors Lp. Blackrock holds 13.09 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 32,000 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Principal Incorporated holds 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 524,773 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Commercial Metals had 51 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 25 by Jefferies. As per Monday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Jefferies reinitiated Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) on Wednesday, January 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 15 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Bank of America. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $160.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Small Cap Fund (HDPSX) by 30,116 shares to 54,260 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 17,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,753 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL).

