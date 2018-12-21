Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, September 4 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Rosenblatt to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

05/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $62 New Target: $67 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $58 New Target: $62 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $88 New Target: $86 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $65 New Target: $84 Upgrade

04/09/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $80 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $81 New Target: $88 Maintain

20/08/2018 Broker: Rosenblatt Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $56 New Target: $70 Upgrade

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 133.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft acquired 3,517 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock declined 4.65%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 6,147 shares with $629,000 value, up from 2,630 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $22.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.17M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. On Wednesday, October 10 AMON CRISTIANO R sold $6.10M worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 88,625 shares. ROGERS ALEXANDER H had sold 789 shares worth $44,618. Another trade for 9,048 shares valued at $524,895 was made by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $67.64 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It currently has negative earnings. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 55,259 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thompson Mgmt holds 1.79% or 139,410 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle accumulated 900 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Letko Brosseau And Associates Inc holds 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 740,610 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 929,283 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.25% stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Fragasso Grp has 0.4% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 30,342 shares. Price Mngmt owns 22,213 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd reported 11,555 shares. M Hldg Securities reported 42,645 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 3.86 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 11.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK

Among 10 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 10 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First National Tru Com reported 2,589 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 10,204 shares. Generation Inv Mgmt Llp invested in 4.28 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 300 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 26,423 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Lc. Signaturefd Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Magnetar Limited reported 0.01% stake. 14,278 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. 1.80M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Invesco reported 0.18% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 274 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tradition Capital Limited owns 0.18% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 6,744 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 6,068 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 31,218 shares to 121,878 valued at $5.69 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ferrari N V stake by 13,770 shares and now owns 199,823 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.