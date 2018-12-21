Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) formed double top with $58.43 target or 5.00% above today’s $55.65 share price. Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 460,310 shares traded or 102.01% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 11.05% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes

Smith & Nephew Snats Inc (NYSE:SNN) had an increase of 46.34% in short interest. SNN’s SI was 3.13 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 46.34% from 2.14 million shares previously. With 910,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Smith & Nephew Snats Inc (NYSE:SNN)’s short sellers to cover SNN’s short positions. The SI to Smith & Nephew Snats Inc’s float is 0.72%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 1.25 million shares traded or 104.60% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 4.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.72, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Community Bank System, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 35.59 million shares or 0.31% less from 35.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 1.96M shares. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.52% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 16,772 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 19,775 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 3,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Communications Of Vermont invested in 6,994 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 283 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 88,000 shares. Parkside National Bank & holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Mngmt holds 0.12% or 8,825 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 63,264 shares. Strs Ohio owns 3,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 50,908 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Invesco invested in 378,649 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 90,232 shares.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.96 million for 17.39 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $656,543 activity. Whipple John F. also sold $170,053 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares. MICHAEL R KALLET sold $103,360 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. Another trade for 2,681 shares valued at $160,128 was sold by Serbun Joseph F. Bolus Mark J. sold $223,002 worth of stock or 3,693 shares.