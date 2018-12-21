Compass Capital Management Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 7.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Compass Capital Management Inc acquired 25,541 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 11.21%. The Compass Capital Management Inc holds 367,353 shares with $28.34M value, up from 341,812 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $36.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 1.46 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Among 5 analysts covering Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ophir Energy had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, September 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by UBS. On Tuesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 18 with “Equal Weight”. On Monday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt. See Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 58.00 Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 65.00 Upgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 90.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 53.00 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 90.00 New Target: GBX 42.00 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 53.00 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 53.00 New Target: GBX 80.00 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 53.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.75% or GBX 0.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 33. About 805,046 shares traded. Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ophir Energy plc operates as an independent upstream gas and oil exploration and production firm in Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of 233.37 million GBP. The firm develops offshore and deep-water gas and oil exploration assets. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 95% interests in Block AD-03 located in the Rakhine Basin in Myanmar; 23.3% interests in Block 5 located in the Sureste in the Gulf of Mexico; and 45% interests in Block CI-513 located in Cote dÂ’Ivoire in West Africa.

More news for Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) were recently published by: Valuewalk.com, which released: “Australia Explores in East Africa for LNG [ANALYSIS] – ValueWalk” on September 15, 2013. Ibtimes.com‘s article titled: “Somaliland: The Oil Minister In The Breakaway Region Of Basket Case Somalia Says East Africa Is The New Middle East – International Business Times” and published on November 08, 2013 is yet another important article.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 11 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Monday, November 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, November 2 with “Underperform”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, August 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 26 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Officials: Nearly 700 jobs are coming to North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) Management Presents at Nasdaq’s 39th Investor Conference – (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “IT consulting firm to add 300 jobs in Mecklenburg County expansion – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Middleton Sean had sold 36 shares worth $2,878 on Friday, July 6. Lennox James Patrick had sold 842 shares worth $63,321. Another trade for 447 shares valued at $34,104 was made by Friedrich Matthew W. on Monday, September 17. The insider Shaheen Allen sold $92,381. Shares for $64,601 were sold by Frank Malcolm. Another trade for 834 shares valued at $64,347 was made by Telesmanic Robert on Tuesday, October 2. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $51,604 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, September 25.

Compass Capital Management Inc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 7,877 shares to 252,044 valued at $29.66 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 6,029 shares and now owns 512,939 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 479,367 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Fin Natl Bank reported 5,871 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 124,369 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0.8% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 629,722 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Shelton Management has invested 0.24% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 140,105 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 10,180 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,799 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.04% or 28,596 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 594,541 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.10 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 3,355 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.