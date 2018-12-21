Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 5,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24M, down from 78,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.98% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 12.57 million shares traded or 58.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (KORS) by 85.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 76,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,166 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $903,000, down from 89,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 765,960 shares traded. Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) has declined 33.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KORS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MKHL WAS $96.5 MLN, OR $0.63 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY MK RETAIL REVENUE INCREASED 4.4% TO $600.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Michael Kors 4Q Rev $1.18B; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD – COMPARABLE SALES FOR MICHAEL KORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT FOR FISCAL 2019; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS 4Q ADJ EPS 63C; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD KORS.N – QTRLY MICHAEL KORS COMPARABLE SALES GREW 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Handbag maker Michael Kors tops 4th-quarter revenue estimates; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LTD KORS.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 10.8% TO $1.18 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold KORS shares while 157 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 119.38 million shares or 3.27% less from 123.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 249,138 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd reported 77,945 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). 24,796 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Systematic LP reported 705,664 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding accumulated 0.26% or 1,180 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.03% or 19,747 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg accumulated 8,118 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.08% in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 261,520 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Lc reported 94,925 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 12,824 shares to 16,224 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $70.97 million activity. IDOL JOHN D sold $10.95M worth of stock. McDonough Krista A sold $127,855 worth of stock.

More notable recent Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity Continues in Michael Kors (KORS), Targeting Nearly 100% Upside in Shares Through January 2021 -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Michael Kors: Luxury At A Discounted Price – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “What Michael Kors Gets by Acquiring Versace – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi: Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) A Buy After Versace Acquisition – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon leads apparel sector lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 11.30% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.77 per share. KORS’s profit will be $235.75M for 5.97 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Michael Kors Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.62% EPS growth.

