Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 295.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 157,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31M, up from 53,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 549,917 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has risen 7.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q Admissions Revenue $875M; 07/03/2018 – Oklahoma Senator Brooks Douglass’ Powerful Personal Journey Through Tragedy and Redemption Will Inspire Audiences in ‘The Amend; 23/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Saudis flock to “Black Panther” as first public cinema premieres; 22/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 50-100 Cinemas in About 25 Saudi Cities by 2030; 22/03/2018 – ‘The Karate Kid’ Returns to the Big Screen With a Sneak Preview of YouTube Red’s Original Series Reboot ‘Cobra Kai,’ in Cinemas; 07/05/2018 – AMC gets glittering review on upbeat quarter

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 112.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 4,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $735,000, up from 4,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 1.20 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Fincl holds 0.01% or 9,039 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fin Serv holds 0.01% or 260 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 11,333 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,875 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 3,212 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.1% or 640,761 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 3,465 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 4,690 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,249 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd reported 2,662 shares. 4,605 are held by St Germain D J Company Inc. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 21,471 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Com owns 4,000 shares.

More recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “State Streetâ€™s â€˜Fearless Girlâ€™ moved away from Wall Street bull – Kansas City Business Journal” on November 29, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “State Street Appoints Donna M. Milrod as Head of Global Clients Division – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 19 analysts covering State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. State Street Corporation had 99 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 6 by Vining Sparks. Morgan Stanley maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) rating on Monday, July 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $113 target. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 26 by Argus Research. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, August 9 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 13 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore.

Compton Capital Management Inc, which manages about $284.24 million and $253.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,243 shares to 73,600 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.12 million activity. 343 shares were sold by Conway Jeff D, worth $28,524 on Wednesday, August 15. Sullivan George E had sold 1,621 shares worth $115,496. 25,000 shares valued at $1.74 million were sold by HOOLEY JOSEPH L on Thursday, November 15. Keenan Karen C had sold 851 shares worth $70,786 on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 231 shares valued at $16,459 was sold by Erickson Andrew. Maiuri Louis D bought $50,024 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Wednesday, October 24.

Among 18 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. AMC Entertainment had 74 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, August 7. The rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 22. The company was reinitiated on Monday, June 13 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 1. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AMC in report on Tuesday, November 7 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) rating on Tuesday, November 7. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $15.5 target. The rating was maintained by William Blair with “Hold” on Monday, March 5. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20.0 target in Thursday, September 14 report.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,177 shares to 49,729 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Pennsylvania Qlt Mun (NQP) by 27,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,357 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fd Inc (MYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 44.89 million shares or 3.50% less from 46.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 72,671 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.15% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 619,554 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 77,846 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp accumulated 70,787 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 475 shares. Sei Invests Co stated it has 102,173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited has 400 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 156,787 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 98 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com has 170,641 shares. Oberweis Asset stated it has 0.15% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Fmr Limited Company reported 125,248 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0% stake.