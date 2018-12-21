Suffolk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 20.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suffolk Capital Management Llc bought 52,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,280 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.34 million, up from 251,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suffolk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 23.13 million shares traded or 206.19% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 4,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,767 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91 million, up from 19,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 55.50 million shares traded or 111.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Using Non-User Data to Find ‘Bad Guys’: Wicker CEO (Video); 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 24/05/2018 – It belies the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 10/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook going through ‘philosophical shift’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 497,700 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 2.60M shares or 0.01% of the stock. American holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 141,559 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 12,278 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marshwinds Advisory Communications has 0.34% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fincl Advisory Service holds 0.06% or 7,789 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com invested in 16,040 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smith Moore & has invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Blair William Il owns 155,495 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division has 36,583 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cordasco Network owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 496 shares. Suffolk Capital Management Limited has invested 1.47% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 37,351 are held by Horizon Investments Ltd Liability. Auxier Asset reported 0.22% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ConAgra Brands (CAG) Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson Oil Brand – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – ConAgra Foods Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Conagra Brands, DBV Technologies, and Carnival Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.97 million activity. Shares for $106,259 were sold by MARSHALL RUTH ANN on Thursday, July 5. Connolly Sean bought $499,986 worth of stock or 14,184 shares. MARBERGER DAVID S bought $99,969 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, October 12. $249,993 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by BROWN THOMAS K on Friday, October 12. 72,678 shares were sold by GOLDSTONE STEVEN F, worth $2.59 million.

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 58 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 8. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 7. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 23. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 21. JP Morgan reinitiated Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Wednesday, November 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $55 target.

Suffolk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.92B and $702.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norweigan Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 11,925 shares to 112,528 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,297 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Monday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, January 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 6 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. William Blair maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 30. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 28.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) JPMorgan predicts a rebound – Live Trading News” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is Undervalued And Will Rise Like A Phoenix – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is Not Wrong About Everything – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) carrying out a $9 billion buyback plan – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,726 shares to 648,772 shares, valued at $136.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,690 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. $106.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Cox Christopher K sold $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, August 13. Wehner David M. had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $290,400 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. 61,103 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $10.77M on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $11.47M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, July 19.