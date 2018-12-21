Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87 million, up from 118,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 1.29 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 13.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 307,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.64M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 807,421 shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 20.95% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jcic Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability reported 132 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 47,865 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Webster Bank N A has 0.12% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 6,129 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Com has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 66 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 367,722 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.51% or 91,267 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bokf Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 12,379 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 95,643 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Inc owns 6,950 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 61,030 shares. Palo, California-based fund reported 12,845 shares. 19,440 were reported by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 257,765 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $623.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 6,100 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J sold $2.10 million worth of stock or 13,759 shares. $233,869 worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr. Shares for $2.19 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by Demsey John on Friday, September 7. 3,575 shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL, worth $502,576 on Wednesday, October 31. Trower Alexandra C. sold $693,341 worth of stock or 4,781 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell” on Friday, May 5. UBS maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Friday, February 3 with “Neutral” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $105 target in Monday, February 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, May 3 to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 14 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EL in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 18. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 20 to “Buy”.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5,638 shares to 4,570 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 122,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACIW shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 116.68 million shares or 0.76% less from 117.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 82,339 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 322,338 shares. Aqr Cap Llc accumulated 41,859 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Management invested 1.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 1.90M were reported by Northern Corporation. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,490 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 9,531 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co holds 389,487 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate owns 158,124 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,804 shares. 4.44M were reported by Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,200 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 824,314 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Among 6 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ACIW in report on Wednesday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, December 11 the stock rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Friday, November 4 with “Buy”. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by Avondale given on Friday, February 26. On Wednesday, June 15 the stock rating was initiated by Monness Crespi & Hardt with “Buy”.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.92 million activity. 8,000 shares were sold by SANCHEZ ADALIO T, worth $215,622.