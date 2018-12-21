ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; Aar (AIR) Sentiment Is 1.58

Aar Corp (AIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.12, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 98 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold equity positions in Aar Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 30.33 million shares, down from 32.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Aar Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 42.

Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report $0.55 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.84% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. CNOB’s profit would be $17.73 million giving it 8.14 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 123,800 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 31.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.81 million shares or 0.16% less from 20.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,595 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 359,605 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc accumulated 158,498 shares. Eidelman Virant, Missouri-based fund reported 40,350 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,580 shares. 6,998 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 11,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 44,005 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 14,813 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 34,300 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 1.63M shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 9,165 shares. Rmb Management Ltd stated it has 339,554 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $577.09 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

