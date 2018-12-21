SUMCO CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) had an increase of 3.53% in short interest. SUMCF’s SI was 4.19M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.53% from 4.05M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 41949 days are for SUMCO CORP TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SUMCF)’s short sellers to cover SUMCF’s short positions. It closed at $12.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Conning Inc increased Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC) stake by 46.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Conning Inc acquired 5,000 shares as Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (PAC)’s stock declined 29.86%. The Conning Inc holds 15,700 shares with $1.71M value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa now has $4.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.19% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 146,533 shares traded or 91.50% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has declined 31.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.80% the S&P500. Some Historical PAC News: 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO OMAB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 119 PESOS FROM 113 PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 16.8% for the Month of March; 09/03/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico: April Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 16%, Int’l Passenger Traffic Up 2.3%; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – IN APRIL 2018, GAP REGISTERED A 10.4% INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SEATS AVAILABLE COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. on April 25, 2018; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV – LOAD FACTORS FOR MONTH DECREASED BY 0.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS, FROM 83.8% IN APRIL 2017 TO 83.4% IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.7% for the Month of February; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS

Conning Inc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 68,878 shares to 38,891 valued at $2.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 19,815 shares and now owns 30,185 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

More news for Sumco Corporation (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Sumco Corp. ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Intel And Taiwan Semi Face New Threats From Soaring Silicon Wafer Prices – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 19, 2017 is yet another important article.