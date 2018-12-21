American National Bank decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 95,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,278 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $279,000, down from 103,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 14.96M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea fails to reach wage deal with union; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS MUSTAFA MOHATAREM, CURRENT CHIEF ECONOMIST, WILL REMAIN ACTIVE IN THE ROLE UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA OFFICIALS INFORMED OF GM KOREA’S NEGOTIATION STATUS; 12/04/2018 – Auto industry lawyers warn automated driving hype will be a legal matter; 13/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Statement on GM Plan to Cut Shift at Lordstown; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to Invest $2.25 Billion in GM Cruise; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 2.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 7,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,359 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.93M, down from 277,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 8.37 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69B for 7.14 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 19,237 shares to 74,045 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) by 17,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GM (GM) says fate of Ohio plant is a matter to be settled with the union next year (TSLA) – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM expected to cut North American production – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GM plan is good for GMâ€”and it could shake up things at Tesla and Ford too – MarketWatch” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Considering GM’s layoffs, is Ford moving too slowly for investors? – Louisville Business First” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 7,666 shares to 63,296 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 425,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “East Timor president nixes use of energy fund to buy Sunrise gas project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Alberta’s Radical Actions Impact ConocoPhillips And Total – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is Shell About to Spend $8 Billion to Double Its Permian Basin Acreage? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 19, 2018.